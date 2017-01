DENVER (CBS4)– Heavy fog was causing numerous flight problems at Denver International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Several departing flights were reporting delays at 10 a.m. and some incoming flights may be diverted to other airports.

Airport officials encouraged passengers to check with their airline for the status of flights.

Light snow is possible at the airport later on Tuesday.

DIA tweeted an update at 10:30 a.m. that the fog was lifting and normal operations would resume.