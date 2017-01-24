CDOT Offers New Ride For Skiers, Boarders

January 24, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Bustang, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70, Interstate 70, Shailen Bhatt, SnowStang

By Raetta Holdman

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to ease congestion on Interstate 70 for at least two Saturdays next month.

The agency will put SnowStang on the I-70 corridor, a new part of the Bustang regional bus service.

A Bustang (credit: CBS)

A Bustang (credit: CBS)

On February 11 and 24, CDOT will run buses to six ski resorts with round-trip prices starting at $45.

“Providing transportation solutions along the state’s most travelled corridors remains a department priority,” said CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt in a news release.

“CDOT is fulfilling a need for public transportation that serves our resort communities. In the process, taking a few extra vehicles off the road helps alleviate congestion along I-70.”

This service is specifically designed for skiers and boarders.

“SnowStang goes directly to each resort plus our drivers have the ability to access the shoulder for bypassing eastbound traffic congestion,” explains CDOT’s Division of Transit and Rail Director Mark Imhoff in a news release.

“Day trippers taking SnowStang won’t have to stress about driving or parking. Instead they’ll arrive ready to hit the slopes and know they’ll have a safe ride home at the end of the day.”

The SnowStang pick-up and drop-off point will be at the RTD Park-n-Ride at the Federal Center in Lakewood, that’s near 6th Avenue and Union Boulevard.

The bus service will go to A-Basin, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Vail and Winter Park.

CDOT says if the program is successful, it will consider running the route more often next winter.

Raetta Holdman is a veteran newscast producer. She’s been with CBS4 for more than 25 years, coordinating events — large and small — from the control room. Contact her by clicking here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia