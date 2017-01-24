CDOT Offers New Ride For Skiers, Boarders

By Raetta Holdman

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to ease congestion on Interstate 70 for at least two Saturdays next month.

The agency will put SnowStang on the I-70 corridor, a new part of the Bustang regional bus service.

On February 11 and 24, CDOT will run buses to six ski resorts with round-trip prices starting at $45.

“Providing transportation solutions along the state’s most travelled corridors remains a department priority,” said CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt in a news release.

“CDOT is fulfilling a need for public transportation that serves our resort communities. In the process, taking a few extra vehicles off the road helps alleviate congestion along I-70.”

This service is specifically designed for skiers and boarders.

“SnowStang goes directly to each resort plus our drivers have the ability to access the shoulder for bypassing eastbound traffic congestion,” explains CDOT’s Division of Transit and Rail Director Mark Imhoff in a news release.

“Day trippers taking SnowStang won’t have to stress about driving or parking. Instead they’ll arrive ready to hit the slopes and know they’ll have a safe ride home at the end of the day.”

The SnowStang pick-up and drop-off point will be at the RTD Park-n-Ride at the Federal Center in Lakewood, that’s near 6th Avenue and Union Boulevard.

The bus service will go to A-Basin, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Vail and Winter Park.

CDOT says if the program is successful, it will consider running the route more often next winter.

Raetta Holdman is a veteran newscast producer. She’s been with CBS4 for more than 25 years, coordinating events — large and small — from the control room. Contact her by clicking here.