Caregiver Guilty Of Bilking Thousands From At-Risk Woman

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who was a caregiver for an at-risk adult has been convicted of theft and neglect.

According to the district attorney’s office, a Douglas County jury convicted Candi Phipps, 36, of Denver, of theft of more than $500 from an at-risk adult and of caretaker neglect.

The jury convicted Phipps even though the 68-year-old “frail” victim couldn’t testify because she passed away before the case went to trial.

“Because of exemplary work from detectives, court-appointed officials, family members and investigators, justice was served,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Phipps faces 12 in prison when sentenced March 27.

“Criminals target the vulnerable among us, and elderly and disabled people are prime targets,” said District Attorney George H. Brauchler. “We target the criminals who prey upon the vulnerable. Our economic crimes unit worked with our elder abuse team and found a way to bring justice in this distressing and difficult case. Even the death of the victim could not prevent a jury from seeing the despicable and criminal conduct by Candi Phipps.”

According to the district attorney’s office, the victim “hired Phipps through an agency to help with errands and chores.” Phipps then left the agency but continued to work for the victim.

“The victim’s dependence on Phipps grew as Phipps’ gained her trust. Phipps demanded more money but failed to document any hours worked, services provided or produce receipts for items purchased.”

The victim’s family members became concerned and hired an investigator.

“The case manager reported her concerns to the Parker Police Department, which began investigating and working with Adult Protection Services on behalf of the victim.”

Phipps was accused of withdrawing thousands of dollars from the victim’s accounts — more than $33,000 from September to December 2014.

Phipps was charged in January of 2016. The victim died in August of 2016.