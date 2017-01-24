Bomb Threat Suspect Ordered To Halfway House

DENVER (CBS4)– The man arrested by the FBI for allegedly writing a note about a bomb on board a United Airlines plane appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

FBI agents arrested Cameron E. Korth on Jan. 16 after he allegedly authored the note.

According to federal court documents, Korth, 20, told flight attendants he found the note that read, “There is bombs on UA231 do not attempt to land.”

Pilots immediately alerted Denver International Airport and landed the plane on an isolated runway.

Korth has yet to be formally charged but in court on Tuesday he was released to a halfway house where he will likely remain until he is sentenced.

WhenCBS4’s Jamie Leary asked Korth, “Anything you’d like to say about the incident?” Korth replied, “Not at this time.”

Korth’s defense told the judge that he has serious mental health issues for which he takes medication but said he wasn’t on his medication at the time of the flight.

According to court documents, Korth told investigators he was in the middle of a panic attack and wrote the note to get attention for his problems. He also said that it was an impulsive act with no thought process behind it.

On Tuesday, the judge made sure Korth understood that medication compliance was a big part of his release conditions.

Korth is facing charges of maliciously conveying false information which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He will likely be formally charged later this week. He was released on $5,000 bond to the halfway house.

His preliminary hearing is set for next week.