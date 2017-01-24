Bettis Pleased Rockies Hired A Former Pitcher To Lead Team

Rockies starting pitcher Chad Bettis joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Chad Bettis, who is coming off his best season in the majors, was diagnosed with testicular cancer this offseason. He underwent surgery in November and was declared cancer free in December.

“It sets you back,” Bettis said of the initial cancer diagnosis. “I shut down. I was like, ‘Wait a second, did you really get the right results?'”

“Once it soaked in it was, ‘Okay, how do we overcome this? How do we move forward?'”

The 27-year-old said the cancer only prevented him from working out for two weeks.

“It wasn’t that much of a setback, which was awesome.”

Bettis threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Friday and will be a full participant when the Rockies pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 13.

The Rockies other big offseason news came when they hired Bud Black as their new manager.

“When I heard that he got hired I was thrilled,” said Bettis. “He brings so many different aspects not only to our team, but to our staff as well.”

Black pitched for 15 seasons in the majors and retired with a 121-116 record.

“I think it will be beneficial in the fact that he knows what we have to go through every day,” said Bettis about Black’s pitching background.

Bettis and other Rockies players are currently on the Rockies Caravan tour which is making stops in Colorado Springs and Littleton on Tuesday. The rest of the caravan tour will continue with stops in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming during the week.