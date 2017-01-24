Best Comedy Shows Coming To Denver In Spring 2017

January 24, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bellco Theatre, Comedy Works, Gabriel Iglesias, Kathleen Madigan, Lisa Lampanelli, Martin Short, Michael Che, Paramount Theatre, Pepsi Center, Steve Martin

By Alaina Brandenburger

Though most people don’t automatically think of Denver when they think of comedy, the city is a hot spot for comics of all types. Boasting multiple standup venues and with a reputation for hospitable audiences, Denver is a popular stop for many of the scene’s biggest names. The Mile High City has even produced some of the most well-known names in the business, including T.J. Miller, Sinbad and Louis Johnson, among many others. Thaw out from a long winter and have some laughs at one of the following comedy shows coming to Denver this spring.

Lisa Lampanelli
Paramount Theatre
1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 623-0106
www.paramountdenver.com

Date: Feb. 25, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Known for her brash, in-your-face brand of humor, Lisa Lampanelli has been dubbed the “Loveable Queen of Mean.” Her stand-up is not for the faint of heart, as she is known for her honest, raw style. Lampanelli’s stage shows are packed with hilarious observations, and no topic is off limits. She is known primarily as an “insult comic,” who isn’t afraid to roast anyone or anything. Lampanelli also relays a lot of her own personal experiences into her shows, making her delightfully relatable. Tickets for the show are $39.75 and can be purchased at the Paramount Theatre box office or through the website.

Michael Che
Comedy Works

1226 15th St.
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 595-3637
www.comedyworks.com

Date: Mar. 16-18 at 8 p.m. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

Having made a name for himself with his recent work as a writer and a performer on “Saturday Night Live,” Michael Che is quickly becoming a household name. His stand up routines provide insight into topical and sometimes controversial events in a relatable manner. Che is known for being witty and timely, and he is not afraid to make his audiences uncomfortable by tackling subject matter that may challenge their views. He delivers his material in a blunt manner, putting a personal spin on many topics. Tickets for this show are available through the Comedy Works website for $25.

Steve Martin & Martin Short
Bellco Theatre

700 14th St.
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 228-8000
www.bellcotheatre.com

Date: July 22, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Although this show is in the summer, it is a must-see, as it includes two of the biggest living legends in comedy. Funnymen and SNL alumni Steve Martin and Martin Short take the stage for this event, which not only includes comedy, but personal stories about decades in the business, as well as video clips and musical performances. Along with his acting and comedy, Steve Martin is also a musician, and brings this to the show, which also features the Steep Canyon Rangers. Tickets start at $69.95.

Related: Top Improv Comedy Nights In Denver

Kathleen Madigan
Paramount Theatre
1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 623-0106
www.paramountdenver.com

Date: May 5-6, 2017 at 8 p.m.

For nearly two decades, Kathleen Madigan has brought her personal brand of comedy to audiences all over the world. She brings her experiences to the table, covering everything from growing up in the midwest to her experiences on tour throughout the world. Madigan has a dry, sarcastic sense of humor, and she infuses universal experiences in with her own personal observations. Check out her show at the Paramount Theatre to experience first hand one of the best in the business. Tickets for the show start at $86.

Gabriel Iglesias
Pepsi Center
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
(303) 405-1100
www.pepsicenter.com

Date: Apr. 21, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Known to fans as “Fluffy,” Gabriel Iglesias is one of the fastest rising comics of this era. He brings his “Fluffymania” tour to the Pepsi Center in April. The show is Iglesias’ celebration of his 20-year stand up comedy career, and he has more than enough material to fill an arena show. His humor is a mix of self deprication and nostalgia blended with a unique take on everyday life. Fluffy is personable and genuine, and he has the ability to connect with many different people in a manner that is always hysterical. Tickets start at $35.

Related: Top Free Summer Concerts In The Denver Area

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia