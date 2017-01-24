BDT Stage Brings New Energy, Ending To ‘Modern Millie’ Musical

January 24, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: BDT Stage, Greg Moody, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Tony Award Winner

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” is set at the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, and follows a young girl who’s experiencing the “big city” for the first time. This explosive song and dance musical is playing at the BDT Stage through February 19th. For tickets and information go to the “Thoroughly Modern Millie” page at bdtstage.com.

BOULDER, Colo (CBS4) – ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ is a 1967 all-dancing, all-singing jazz comedy movie loosely based on a 1956 British ragtime musical that somehow morphed into an all-dancing, all-singing 2002 Best Musical Tony Award Winner.

"Thoroughly Modern Millie" (credit: BDT Stage)

It’s the Tony Award winner that has landed on top of its tap at the BDT Stage in Boulder.

This story of a young modern Millie hitting New York City in 1922 is a light and frothy story line as she searches for love and is determined to help a kidnapped friend. But what makes it all work is the energy of this cast and the talent they bring to the stage.

“Seles Van Huss is wonderful as ‘Millie,’ all big eyes and high energy, and is matched nicely by Burke Walton as ‘Jimmy Brown,’” said CBS4 Critic-At-Large Greg Moody. “And it’s always nice to see Joanie Brousseau and Allie Meyers command the stage in comic support.”

The stage show ends differently than the movie as it knocks over some of the stereotypes that the ’67 film seemed to revel in.

“The dancing, the singing, the cast, the music, the characters, and the comedy all make me smile,” Moody said.

