Badlands NP Twitter Account Goes Rogue On Climate Change

January 24, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Badlands National Park, Donald Trump, National Park, National Park Service, Twitter

BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (CBS4) – Days after the National Park Service temporarily shut down its account, the Twitter account for Badlands National Park also appears to have gone rogue.

Several posts about climate change appeared on the park’s page, the first at about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

(credit: Badlands NPS / Twitter)

(credit: Badlands NPS / Twitter)

According to CBS News, other tweets followed, each with scientific facts about climate change.

(credit: Badlands NPS / Twitter)

(credit: Badlands NPS / Twitter)

(credit: Badlands NPS / Twitter)

(credit: Badlands NPS / Twitter)

The messages have since been deleted from the park’s Twitter page.

This comes after the Trump administration instituted a temporary media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency, forcing all of the EPA social media accounts to go silent.

In the past, President Trump has tweeted that he believes climate change is a hoax.

RELATED: 2016 Ends As 5th Warmest In Colorado, But Warmest On Record For Earth

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia