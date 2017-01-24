Badlands NP Twitter Account Goes Rogue On Climate Change

BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (CBS4) – Days after the National Park Service temporarily shut down its account, the Twitter account for Badlands National Park also appears to have gone rogue.

Several posts about climate change appeared on the park’s page, the first at about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.

According to CBS News, other tweets followed, each with scientific facts about climate change.

The messages have since been deleted from the park’s Twitter page.

This comes after the Trump administration instituted a temporary media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency, forcing all of the EPA social media accounts to go silent.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

In the past, President Trump has tweeted that he believes climate change is a hoax.

