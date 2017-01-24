Air Force Major Gets Second Chance With New Heart

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A retired Air Force officer has a second chance at life thanks to a new heart.

Major David Powell, 59, is recovering from a heart transplant at the University of Colorado Hospital.

“Lucky, blessed, being watched over,” said Powell.

That’s how he feels 13 days after his transplant. Now, he has big plans for his new ticker.

“I want to get back in shape. I want to get back into cycling shape,” Powell told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Powell has always been an avid cyclist and runner. But, in 2013, running got harder. He said he failed the running portion of the Air Force fitness test. Medical tests revealed a life-threatening condition.

“Wow, you’ve got this enlarged heart. How did this happen?” Powell said he wondered.

The eventual diagnosis was cardiac amyloidosis, a rare genetic disorder.

“The body makes extra proteins that are deposited in the heart,” explained cardiologist Dr. Amrut Ambardekar, Medical Director of the Heart Transplant Program at UCH. “The heart muscle thickens and it doesn’t squeeze and relax the way it should.”

Ambardekar said the abnormal protein is more prevalent in African Americans.

“We actually don’t know why,” he said.

Powell’s heart was failing and he needed a transplant. He made the list in November of 2015. Fourteen months later, he had a donor.

“It is a miracle, God’s miracle,” Powell said.

Powell said he feels a little better every day. With an excellent prognosis, he’s anxious to get back on his bike, get a new job and spread the word about organ donation.

Additional Resources

To learn about becoming a donor visit donatelifecolorado.org

LINK: Heart and Vascular Care

