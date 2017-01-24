Air Force Major Gets Second Chance With New Heart

January 24, 2017 9:09 PM
Filed Under: Amrut Ambardekar, David Powell, Heart Transplant, University of Colorado Hospital

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A retired Air Force officer has a second chance at life thanks to a new heart.

Major David Powell, 59, is recovering from a heart transplant at the University of Colorado Hospital.

“Lucky, blessed, being watched over,” said Powell.

CBS4's Kathy Walsh interviews David Powell (credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh interviews David Powell (credit: CBS)

That’s how he feels 13 days after his transplant. Now, he has big plans for his new ticker.

“I want to get back in shape. I want to get back into cycling shape,” Powell told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Powell has always been an avid cyclist and runner. But, in 2013, running got harder. He said he failed the running portion of the Air Force fitness test. Medical tests revealed a life-threatening condition.

David Powell (credit: CBS)

David Powell (credit: CBS)

David Powell (credit: CBS)

David Powell (credit: CBS)

“Wow, you’ve got this enlarged heart. How did this happen?” Powell said he wondered.

The eventual diagnosis was cardiac amyloidosis, a rare genetic disorder.

“The body makes extra proteins that are deposited in the heart,” explained cardiologist Dr. Amrut Ambardekar, Medical Director of the Heart Transplant Program at UCH. “The heart muscle thickens and it doesn’t squeeze and relax the way it should.”

Dr. Amrut Ambardekar is interviewed by CBS4's Kathy Walsh (credit: CBS)

Dr. Amrut Ambardekar is interviewed by CBS4’s Kathy Walsh (credit: CBS)

Ambardekar said the abnormal protein is more prevalent in African Americans.

“We actually don’t know why,” he said.

Powell’s heart was failing and he needed a transplant. He made the list in November of 2015. Fourteen months later, he had a donor.

“It is a miracle, God’s miracle,” Powell said.

Dr. Amrut Ambardekar with David Powell (credit: CBS)

Dr. Amrut Ambardekar with David Powell (credit: CBS)

Powell said he feels a little better every day. With an excellent prognosis, he’s anxious to get back on his bike, get a new job and spread the word about organ donation.

Additional Resources 

To learn about becoming a donor visit donatelifecolorado.org

LINK: Heart and Vascular Care

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia