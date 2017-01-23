Watch: Elk Walks Into Estes Park Store

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – File it under something you don’t see every day, an elk wandering into a store.

It happened at the Water Wheel Gift Corner on, appropriately enough, Elkhorn Avenue in Estes Park.

Store owner Prateek Shakya caught the whole thing on camera.

Police tried to shoo the elk away while he stood outside, but he walked into the store instead.

Shakya said it was a bit of a scary experience.

“I was inside stuck for some time, but fortunately he did not do any mess inside the store,” Shakya said.

Eventually the police were able to lure the elk away with some apples.