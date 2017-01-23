Troopers: Drivers May Not Know They Struck A Man

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One man is dead after being struck and possibly rolled over by multiple vehicles early Monday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the accident was reported around 6:20 a.m. Monday off Zuni Street, just north of West 52nd Avenue in Adams County.

State troopers told CBS4 the drivers did not stop to render aide to the man. Investigators also believe it’s possible the drivers thought they hit debris.

It’s unclear if the man was walking or already lying down when he was struck. Authorities say because it was dark and the man was wearing dark clothing, it may have been difficult to see him.

One neighbor told CBS4 he’s never seen anything like this happen but it was only a matter of time because of the reckless driving in the area. He also said there are many children in the neighborhood who get off the bus at the bus stop and walk home after school.

“They walked to the apartments, the apartments right up the street but that doesn’t keep anybody from speeding, they pass by like it’s a highway,” said neighbor Erasmo Diaz. “I would love for them to put some speed bumps out here but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

CSP believes one of the vehicles involved is a white pickup truck with a black tool box in the back.

If you have any details that may assist the Colorado State Patrol in locating any of the vehicles involved, or may have been in the area between 5:30 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. please call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D-17-0381.

This incident remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.