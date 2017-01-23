COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Troopers: Drivers May Not Know They Struck A Man

January 23, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Adams County, Colorado State Patrol, West 52nd Avenue

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One man is dead after being struck and possibly rolled over by multiple vehicles early Monday morning.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the accident was reported around 6:20 a.m. Monday off Zuni Street, just north of West 52nd Avenue in Adams County.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

State troopers told CBS4 the drivers did not stop to render aide to the man. Investigators also believe it’s possible the drivers thought they hit debris.

It’s unclear if the man was walking or already lying down when he was struck. Authorities say because it was dark and the man was wearing dark clothing, it may have been difficult to see him.

Copter4 flew over the hit-and-runs in Adams County on Monday morning (credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the hit-and-runs in Adams County on Monday morning (credit: CBS)

One neighbor told CBS4 he’s never seen anything like this happen but it was only a matter of time because of the reckless driving in the area. He also said there are many children in the neighborhood who get off the bus at the bus stop and walk home after school.

“They walked to the apartments, the apartments right up the street but that doesn’t keep anybody from speeding, they pass by like it’s a highway,” said neighbor Erasmo Diaz. “I would love for them to put some speed bumps out here but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

CSP believes one of the vehicles involved is a white pickup truck with a black tool box in the back.

If you have any details that may assist the Colorado State Patrol in locating any of the vehicles involved, or may have been in the area between 5:30 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. please call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D-17-0381.

This incident remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia