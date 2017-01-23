Star Wars: Episode VIII Title Revealed

SKYWALKER RANCH, Calif. (CBS4) – The official title for the next Star Wars movie was announced Monday.

“We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy,” the announcement reads. “In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.'”

But, now, the question is: who is or are the last Jedi? After all, Jedi can be singular or plural.

RELATED: ‘Star Wars And The Power Of Costume’ Is Open At The Denver Art Museum

Is it Luke? Is it Rey? Or what about Princess Leia?

Before her passing, actress Carrie Fisher was rumored to have a much larger role in the following film, Episode IX.

“The Last Jedi” is written and directed by Rian Johnson.

It is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 15, 2017.

RELATED: Donald Glover To Play Young Lando In Han Solo Movie