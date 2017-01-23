COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Star Wars: Episode VIII Title Revealed

January 23, 2017 10:48 AM
Star Wars, Star Wars The Last Jedi

SKYWALKER RANCH, Calif. (CBS4) – The official title for the next Star Wars movie was announced Monday.

“We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy,” the announcement reads. “In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.'”

But, now, the question is: who is or are the last Jedi? After all, Jedi can be singular or plural.

Is it Luke? Is it Rey? Or what about Princess Leia?

Before her passing, actress Carrie Fisher was rumored to have a much larger role in the following film, Episode IX.

“The Last Jedi” is written and directed by Rian Johnson.

It is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 15, 2017.

