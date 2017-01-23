COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Officer Shoot Man Carrying Pellet Gun

January 23, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Austin Snodgrass, Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police, Larimer County, Matthew Brede

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Police in northern Colorado say a man shot and wounded by officers had been carrying a pellet gun.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, 25-year-old Austin Snodgrass called 911 Saturday to say a stranger was stabbing his roommate. Police later determined the story was false.

Police say two officers arrived on the scene and Snodgrass walked toward them with a gun. FCPS says Officer Matthew Brede fired multiple shots and hit Snodgrass an unknown number of times.

Brede has been with FCPS since 2011. He was placed on leave after the shooting.

Snodgrass is in critical but stable condition at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. Online jail records didn’t indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

