COMING UP: Can You Extend The Life Of Your Pet? Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

No Punishment For Denver Officers Who Shot, Killed Teenager

January 23, 2017 7:22 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Eric Garner, Ferguson, Jessica Hernandez, Jessie Hernandez, Michael Brown, Missouri

DENVER (AP) – The Denver Police Department will not discipline two officers involved in a fatal shooting that sparked angry protests and followed high-profile killings by police elsewhere in the country.

The department announced Monday that the officers used appropriate force when they shot and killed 17-year-old Jessica Hernandez on Jan. 26, 2015. The review also says they complied with policies in place at the time.

Jessie Hernandez (credit: CBS)

Jessie Hernandez (credit: CBS)

The district attorney’s office declined to prosecute the officers, saying their lives where threatened when Hernandez drove toward them in a stolen vehicle. A new policy bars officers from shooting at moving vehicles unless someone inside is firing at them.

Hernandez’s shooting prompted protests in Denver and came shortly after the shooting deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and Eric Garner in New York.

LINK: Official News Release From The Denver Police Department

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia