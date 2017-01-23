More Road Closures At Arapahoe Road & I-25

By Joel Hillan

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews will close Arapahoe Road under Interstate 25 for a second night Monday starting at 10 p.m. and going until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says that the eastbound Arapahoe Road on-ramp to southbound I-25 and the westbound Arapahoe road on-ramp to northbound I-25 will stay open during the closure.

The $66 million Responsible Acceleration of Maintenance Project (RAMP) aimed at improving congestion and traffic as well as safety in the area is slated for completion in the summer of 2018.

