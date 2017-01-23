COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

More Road Closures At Arapahoe Road & I-25

January 23, 2017 11:09 AM
Filed Under: Arapahoe Road, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, I-25, Interstate 25, Responsible Acceleration of Maintenance Project

By Joel Hillan

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews will close Arapahoe Road under Interstate 25 for a second night Monday starting at 10 p.m. and going until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Department of Transportation says that the eastbound Arapahoe Road on-ramp to southbound I-25 and the westbound Arapahoe road on-ramp to northbound I-25 will stay open during the closure.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The $66 million Responsible Acceleration of Maintenance Project (RAMP) aimed at improving congestion and traffic as well as safety in the area is slated for completion in the summer of 2018.

Joel Hillan is CBS4’s Traffic Specialist and is featured on the CBS4 Morning News. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia