Lifelong Teacher Honored With School Dedication

January 23, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: 45th Avenue, Denver Public Schools, Green Valley Ranch, Sandra Todd-Williams, Sandra Todd-Williams Academy, Tower Road

DENVER (CBS4)– A new school was dedicated on Monday that honored a lifelong teacher in Denver.

Denver Public Schools celebrated the grand opening of the Sandra Todd-Williams Academy on Monday.

(credit: CBS)

The early childhood education center is near 45th Avenue and Tower Road in Green Valley Ranch.

The center is named after Sandra Todd-Williams, a teacher who not only grew up going to Denver Public Schools but dedicated her life to serving students.

Todd-Williams taught for DPS for 35 years and retired last summer.

“This means the world to me. That I can have a legacy that lives on for all the children that I touched in the far northeast,” said Todd-Williams.

Classes begin at the school on June 9 for 3 and 4-year-old student.

