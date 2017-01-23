Latest Forecast: Mountains Get Brunt Of The Next Storm

January 23, 2017 7:39 AM
By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Another winter storm originating in California will move east into Colorado on Monday. Snow will spread over the mountains throughout the day while clouds increase over Denver and the Front Range.

Temperatures will be relatively mild in the metro area ahead of the cold front associated with the storm system. Highs around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will be in the lower and middle 50s. The front will pass early Tuesday morning and cause temperatures to drop 15-20 degrees. It will then stay chilly for the remainder of the week with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens.

In terms of snowfall, the vast majority of it will stay in the mountains. In the metro area, we’ll start with a slight chance for sprinkles Monday afternoon, followed by a small chance for flurries Monday night and then a 20% chance for light snow showers on Tuesday. Any accumulation would be less than 1″.

Meanwhile, mountain areas west of Vail Pass are under a Winter Weather Advisory through noon Tuesday for up to a foot of accumulation around Vail, Aspen, and Crested Butte. Mountain areas farther north including Rabbit Ears Pass and the Steamboat area could see up to 16″. The high county east of Vail Pass including Summit County, Berthoud Pass and the Winter Park area will see less but accumulation could still top 8″ in spots.

The mountains of southwest Colorado will see the most snow with up to 20″ around Telluride and Wolf Creek.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

