COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Hit & Run Leaves Pedestrian With Serious Injuries

January 23, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Colfax Avenue, Colorado Boulevard, Hit And Run

DENVER (CBS4)– Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The crash happened at Colorado Boulevard and Colfax Avenue.

Police tweeted an update on the investigation.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Monday when a vehicle struck a pedestrian. Southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard are closed from Colfax to 14th Avenue.

It is unclear whether the pedestrian was in the crosswalk or what led up to the crash.

The description of the suspect vehicle has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia