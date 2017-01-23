Hit & Run Leaves Pedestrian With Serious Injuries

DENVER (CBS4)– Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

The crash happened at Colorado Boulevard and Colfax Avenue.

Police tweeted an update on the investigation.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Monday when a vehicle struck a pedestrian. Southbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard are closed from Colfax to 14th Avenue.

It is unclear whether the pedestrian was in the crosswalk or what led up to the crash.

The description of the suspect vehicle has not been released.