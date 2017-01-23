Event Organizers Hope March Will Have Lasting Impact

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of women, men, and children flocked to Civic Center Park Saturday for the Women’s March on Denver.

“This march was organized by women, but for everyone,” said spokeswoman Lisa Cutter.

Organizers say an estimated 100,000 to 150,000 people were in attendance, more than double the amount of marchers they expected.

Their main goal was simple: to demonstrate solidarity for human rights.

“We’re going to be vigilant in protecting those rights, and speaking out against injustice when we see it, and I think that was the tone of the march,” Cutter said.

While many were there to fight for the same cause, organizers hope momentum from the march continues past this weekend.

“Hold your legislators accountable, go to town hall meetings and write letters,” said Cutter. “Democracy is a participation sport, and it can only work if people are involved and make their voices heard.”

Additional Resources

The women who organized the march have plans for future meetings and events.

To get involved, the organizers ask you to email them: marchondenver@gmail.com. Write “moving forward” in the subject line, and include your name and contact information in the body of the email.

To learn more, visit www.marchoncolorado.org.

