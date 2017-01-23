Event Organizers Hope March Will Have Lasting Impact

January 23, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Civic Center Park, Donald Trump, Lisa Cutter, Women's Issues, Women's March on Denver, Women's Rights

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of women, men, and children flocked to Civic Center Park Saturday for the Women’s March on Denver.

“This march was organized by women, but for everyone,” said spokeswoman Lisa Cutter.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Organizers say an estimated 100,000 to 150,000 people were in attendance, more than double the amount of marchers they expected.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Their main goal was simple: to demonstrate solidarity for human rights.

“We’re going to be vigilant in protecting those rights, and speaking out against injustice when we see it, and I think that was the tone of the march,” Cutter said.

PHOTO GALLERY: Women’s March In Denver

While many were there to fight for the same cause, organizers hope momentum from the march continues past this weekend.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“Hold your legislators accountable, go to town hall meetings and write letters,” said Cutter. “Democracy is a participation sport, and it can only work if people are involved and make their voices heard.”

Additional Resources

The women who organized the march have plans for future meetings and events.

To get involved, the organizers ask you to email them: marchondenver@gmail.com. Write “moving forward” in the subject line, and include your name and contact information in the body of the email.

To learn more, visit www.marchoncolorado.org.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia