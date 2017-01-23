Dubai Firefighters Debut Cool New Tech

DUBAI, U.A.E. (CBS4) – Firefighters are taking to the air, but without the plane.

Firefighters in Dubai debuted some cool new technology, allowing them to fight fires from air and sea.

The method looks to improve on speed and accuracy over the traditional land-based method. Looking cool is just a bonus.

The first responders use jet skis to avoid traffic while responding to calls on the waterside. They then use jetpacks fueled by water to hover over and extinguish fires. Because the water is being used to both hover and battle the fires, the supply is nearly endless.