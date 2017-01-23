COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Despite Challenges, ‘Season’s Not Over’ For CSU Rams

January 23, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Colorado State University, CSU Rams, Fort Collins, Gian Clavell, Juan Sabino II, Larry Eustachy, Prentiss Nixon

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – CSU Rams basketball coach Larry Eustachy has had some well publicized tough times throughout his career.

Now, in his 26th season of coaching, Eustachy is yet again faced with a challenge.

Larry Eustachy (credit: CBS)

Larry Eustachy (credit: CBS)

The Rams had three players ruled academically ineligible for the second semester. Juniors Che Bob, Devocio Butler and Kimani Jackson did not meet the minimum grade-point requirements in their fall classes.

Bob was the fourth-leading scorer for the Rams averaging 9.1 points. Butler averaged 6.4 points and Jackson, 4.5 points.

Now CSU has just seven scholarship players to finish the season.

“Obviously there was disappointment in a lot of areas, starting with me. Holding myself accountable,” Eustachy said.

For the remaining team members, it’s a tough situation.

“It’s been hard. It’s been hard since the beginning, my situation (Clavell missed several games at the start of the season after being arrested.) to the seven players’ situation now. It’s always something going on, but at the end of the day, we feel like we have us, and that’s all we’ve got, and we feel comfortable with what we’ve got,” said Gian Clavell, a red shirt senior.

Guard Gian Clavell of the Colorado State Rams looks to shoot through the defense of guard Paris Austin #30 of the Boise State Broncos on Dec. 31, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise, Idaho. (credit: Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Guard Gian Clavell of the Colorado State Rams looks to shoot through the defense of guard Paris Austin of the Boise State Broncos on Dec. 31, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena. (credit: Loren Orr/Getty Images)

With one roster spot open, the Rams called upon a walk-on, redshirt freshman Juan Sabino II.

Last year the Colorado Springs native walked on to the CSU track team. A year later, he found himself wearing a CSU basketball jersey.

“In the back of my mind, I always wanted to play basketball. I didn’t know I was going to be part of the CSU basketball team, but it’s a dream come true,” Sabino said.

Juan Sabino II (credit: CBS)

Juan Sabino II (credit: CBS)

“The first time he stepped on the court with us, I said, ‘Let’s play 1-on-1’ you know. I just wanted to see what we got,” said Clavell.

Sabino earned his spot on the team, even though it’s yet to be seen what role he’ll play or if he’ll even make it to the court.

Still he expects to contribute in some fashion.

“I won’t play as many minutes,” Sabino said, “but just being a good teammate and pushing people past their limits, trying to be the best teammate I can be.”

“It really wasn’t about his ability to play,” Eustachy said. “It was about, ‘Can he make a layup?’ … ‘Can he stay up with the guys?’ After that it was all about his character.”

And character seems to be just what the doctor ordered for a team that has its back against the wall.

Guard Prentiss Nixon of the Colorado State Rams shoots against the Boise State Broncos on Dec. 31, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena. (credit: Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Guard Prentiss Nixon of the Colorado State Rams shoots against the Boise State Broncos on Dec. 31, 2016 at Taco Bell Arena. (credit: Loren Orr/Getty Images)

But then again, if their head coach has taught them anything, they may be down but they’re not out.

“It’ll be a good ending. Right now it’s a little turbulent time, but God knows you’re looking at a guy that’s been through several of them,” Eustachy said.

“People are already starting to say ‘Seven players? The season is over,’ The season’s not over. There’s still a lot left in this season. We lost a game, that’s fine, we weren’t ourselves in that game, but we’ll be there. Don’t lose hope yet. The season ain’t over yet,” Clavell said.

The Rams have 11 conference games left. They are currently 4-3 in the Mountain West and are just one game out of first place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia