Despite Challenges, ‘Season’s Not Over’ For CSU Rams

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – CSU Rams basketball coach Larry Eustachy has had some well publicized tough times throughout his career.

Now, in his 26th season of coaching, Eustachy is yet again faced with a challenge.

The Rams had three players ruled academically ineligible for the second semester. Juniors Che Bob, Devocio Butler and Kimani Jackson did not meet the minimum grade-point requirements in their fall classes.

Bob was the fourth-leading scorer for the Rams averaging 9.1 points. Butler averaged 6.4 points and Jackson, 4.5 points.

Now CSU has just seven scholarship players to finish the season.

“Obviously there was disappointment in a lot of areas, starting with me. Holding myself accountable,” Eustachy said.

For the remaining team members, it’s a tough situation.

“It’s been hard. It’s been hard since the beginning, my situation (Clavell missed several games at the start of the season after being arrested.) to the seven players’ situation now. It’s always something going on, but at the end of the day, we feel like we have us, and that’s all we’ve got, and we feel comfortable with what we’ve got,” said Gian Clavell, a red shirt senior.

With one roster spot open, the Rams called upon a walk-on, redshirt freshman Juan Sabino II.

Last year the Colorado Springs native walked on to the CSU track team. A year later, he found himself wearing a CSU basketball jersey.

“In the back of my mind, I always wanted to play basketball. I didn’t know I was going to be part of the CSU basketball team, but it’s a dream come true,” Sabino said.

“The first time he stepped on the court with us, I said, ‘Let’s play 1-on-1’ you know. I just wanted to see what we got,” said Clavell.

Sabino earned his spot on the team, even though it’s yet to be seen what role he’ll play or if he’ll even make it to the court.

Still he expects to contribute in some fashion.

“I won’t play as many minutes,” Sabino said, “but just being a good teammate and pushing people past their limits, trying to be the best teammate I can be.”

“It really wasn’t about his ability to play,” Eustachy said. “It was about, ‘Can he make a layup?’ … ‘Can he stay up with the guys?’ After that it was all about his character.”

And character seems to be just what the doctor ordered for a team that has its back against the wall.

But then again, if their head coach has taught them anything, they may be down but they’re not out.

“It’ll be a good ending. Right now it’s a little turbulent time, but God knows you’re looking at a guy that’s been through several of them,” Eustachy said.

“People are already starting to say ‘Seven players? The season is over,’ The season’s not over. There’s still a lot left in this season. We lost a game, that’s fine, we weren’t ourselves in that game, but we’ll be there. Don’t lose hope yet. The season ain’t over yet,” Clavell said.

The Rams have 11 conference games left. They are currently 4-3 in the Mountain West and are just one game out of first place.