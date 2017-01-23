Conway Reverses Course, Trump To Release Tax Returns

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Donald Trump will release his tax returns.

According to CBS News, that’s a reverse from what presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday, when she stated “he’s not going to release his tax returns.”

“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns,” Conway told ABC’s “This Week.” “We litigated this all through the election.”

Kellyanne Conway reverses course, says President Trump will release taxes after audit is complete pic.twitter.com/jYhabuUCBa — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 23, 2017

President Trump will still release the returns once the IRS audit on him is complete, a senior adviser said Monday in a clarification.

On taxes, answers (& repeated questions) are same from campaign: POTUS is under audit and will not release until that is completed. #nonews — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 23, 2017

Conway tweeted about it again Monday morning, saying “On taxes, answers (& repeated questions) are same from campaign: POTUS is under audit and will not release until that is complete. #nonnews”