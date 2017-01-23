COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Conway Reverses Course, Trump To Release Tax Returns

January 23, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Donald Trump will release his tax returns.

According to CBS News, that’s a reverse from what presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday, when she stated “he’s not going to release his tax returns.”

“The White House response is that he’s not going to release his tax returns,” Conway told ABC’s “This Week.” “We litigated this all through the election.”

President Trump will still release the returns once the IRS audit on him is complete, a senior adviser said Monday in a clarification.

Conway tweeted about it again Monday morning, saying “On taxes, answers (& repeated questions) are same from campaign: POTUS is under audit and will not release until that is complete. #nonnews”

