Colorado GOP Chairman Says Won’t Run For Re-Election

January 23, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Colorado GOP, Colorado Republican Party, Cynthia Coffman, Donald Trump, Steve House

DENVER (AP) – The chairman of Colorado’s Republican Party says he won’t run for re-election this year.

Steve House made the announcement in an email on Monday. He said he won’t run for governor either. He promised to help raise money for whoever wins the party’s gubernatorial nomination.

House was elected chairman in March of 2015. He ousted the party’s previous chairman and immediately was engulfed in GOP infighting. At one point, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and two other Republicans urged House to resign. House said the trio threatened to expose a nonexistent extramarital affair. House weathered the chaos and remained in his position.

House drew fire after Donald Trump won no delegates in the party’s caucuses in April of 2016. House supported Trump after the candidate became the GOP’s presidential nominee.

