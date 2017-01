DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver city councilman hit the slopes to celebrate after doctors initially told him he would never snowboard again.

District 9 Councilman Albus Brooks posted a video on Twitter with the caption “I’m baaaaack!!!! My Doctors told me I would never snowboard again.. today was my first day back since cancer.”

Brooks was diagnosed with Chondrosarcoma, a rare form of cancer.

He underwent successful surgery to remove a 15-pound tumor in July 2016.