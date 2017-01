AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A burning car was found near the light rail tracks along Interstate 225 during the morning commute on Monday.

Copter4 flew over the burning car near the RTD Park and Ride at I-225 and Colfax Avenue.

Police investigated reports that the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Officers have not determined if that is the case but did confirm the car was stolen.

Officers say three people inside the car set it on fire and then took off.