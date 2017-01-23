COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Boarders, Skiers Scammed By Bogus Lift Tickets

January 23, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Breckenridge, Eagle County, Skiing, Vail, Vail Resorts

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Vail are warning skiers and snowboarders about bogus ski ticket sales.

Scammers are taking advantage of people enjoying the fresh powder. The fake tickets are showing up for sale online on sites like Craigslist.

Police say the scammers buy the tickets with a stolen credit card so the passes turn out to be no good once the victims arrive at the slopes.

“We really encourage guests to either buy from Vail.com or a reputable third-party vendor,” said Vail Resorts spokeswoman Sally Gunter. “We really want to make sure guests know who they’re buying from. Tickets are non-transferable so the best thing to do is for you to purchase the ticket yourself.”

Police say they are also working with other mountain resort town police officers like Breckenridge to continue to investigate fraud.

