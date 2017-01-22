Teen Cyclist Repping Colorado In USI Cyclo-Cross: ‘Super Thrilled’

By Kelly Werthmann

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS) – A Highlands Ranch teenager will soon represent the United States in the 2017 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Luxembourg.

“I am super thrilled to be heading to Europe,” Ashely Zoerner, 17, told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

Zoerner got into cyclo-cross, a sport that combines cross country running and cycling, when she was about seven years old. It’s a sport she said she is “hooked” on and earned her the title of National Champion earlier this month.

“We go through all kinds of terrain and have to get off our bike and go over obstacles and ride over a tone of different things,” she said of describing cyclo-cross.

After qualifying to compete on the global stage, Zoerner is taking her incredible skills and love of the sport to Luxembourg. She is among 30 cyclists with the USA Cycling Team, including six other riders from Colorado, who will represent the U.S. next weekend.

“The nerves haven’t really hit yet,” Zoerner said with a smile. “I’m pretty sure when I get over there though I’ll get more nervous and definitely the day before and day of.”

Zoerner had been raising money to support her trip to Europe, collecting more than $4,500 to help pay for her travel expenses and bike transport. She hopes to bring back a win for the U.S, especially Colorado.

“I’m just honored to represent Colorado and the U.S. in the World Championships,” she said. “I hope to perform my best and I have a really good race and see what I can do over there.”

Zoerner leaves for Luxembourg Monday morning and will compete on Saturday, Jan. 28.

CBS4 wishes Zoerner and all of Team USA good luck!

