Teen Cyclist Repping Colorado In USI Cyclo-Cross: ‘Super Thrilled’

January 22, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: 2017 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, Ashely Zoerner, Highlands Ranch, USA Cycling Team

By Kelly Werthmann

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS) – A Highlands Ranch teenager will soon represent the United States in the 2017 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Luxembourg.

“I am super thrilled to be heading to Europe,” Ashely Zoerner, 17, told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

Zoerner got into cyclo-cross, a sport that combines cross country running and cycling, when she was about seven years old. It’s a sport she said she is “hooked” on and earned her the title of National Champion earlier this month.

Ashely Zoerner (credi: CBS)

Ashely Zoerner (credi: CBS)

“We go through all kinds of terrain and have to get off our bike and go over obstacles and ride over a tone of different things,” she said of describing cyclo-cross.

After qualifying to compete on the global stage, Zoerner is taking her incredible skills and love of the sport to Luxembourg. She is among 30 cyclists with the USA Cycling Team, including six other riders from Colorado, who will represent the U.S. next weekend.

“The nerves haven’t really hit yet,” Zoerner said with a smile. “I’m pretty sure when I get over there though I’ll get more nervous and definitely the day before and day of.”

Zoerner had been raising money to support her trip to Europe, collecting more than $4,500 to help pay for her travel expenses and bike transport. She hopes to bring back a win for the U.S, especially Colorado.

Ashely Zoerner (credi: CBS)

Ashely Zoerner (credi: CBS)

“I’m just honored to represent Colorado and the U.S. in the World Championships,” she said. “I hope to perform my best and I have a really good race and see what I can do over there.”

Zoerner leaves for Luxembourg Monday morning and will compete on Saturday, Jan. 28.

CBS4 wishes Zoerner and all of Team USA good luck!

LINK: Help Ashely Zoerner Raise Funds

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team in 2012 as the morning reporter, covering national stories like the Aurora Theater Shooting and devastating Colorado wildfires. She now anchors CBS4 Weekend Morning News and reports during the week. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @KellyCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia