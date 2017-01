TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – A tour bus bound for Telluride got stuck atop Lizard Head Pass on Sunday.

The road had just reopened after avalanche mitigation work. The bus slid off the shoulder in the snow.

San Miguel County sheriff deputies were there to help out the stranded passengers.

Approximately 44 people were rescued but nobody was injured.

They were able to get back on the road to Telluride.