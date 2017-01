AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora said they were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting.

The chase began at East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road and ended at Interstate 70 and Airpark Road where the suspect vehicle reportedly crashed on Sunday

#APDAlert: 2 suspects taken into custody, driver has minor injuries, transported to hospital. https://t.co/h7eNg4ul8R — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 23, 2017

According to police, two suspects were apprehended and the driver of the suspect vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other information has been released.