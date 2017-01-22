Police Believe Someone Intentionally Killed Animals At Nonprofit Farm

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department is investigating after nearly a dozen of animals were found dead at a nonprofit farm for children.

According to police, the deaths of the animals at Urban Farm at Stapleton located in the 10000 block of Smith Road were not natural.

Police said an Urban Farm volunteer showed up Sunday morning to feed the animals and found them dead in their pens.

Among the dead animals were nine sheep and goats and two rabbits that were said to be “mangled” and decapitated. Police wouldn’t specify what injuries the other animals had.

The deaths happened sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two stray dogs were also found on the property. Investigators are looking into if the dogs are related to the animal deaths.

Urban Farm is a nonprofit where children help raise the livestock from the time they’re born up until they go to market.

Urban Farm board members describe the killings as an “act of cruelty.”

A state veterinarian was on scene alongside investigators working to determine how the animals were killed.

Police say the pen gates were found open. Workers say they are always kept shut, so someone had to have opened them.

Board member says the rabbit cages were cut open.