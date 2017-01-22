Latest Forecast: Mild Before Next Snow Storm

January 22, 2017 7:38 AM
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We should have lots of sun to get Sunday started along with some wind from time to time, especially in the mountains and foothills.

At the same time yet another storm system is drenching California with heavy pockets of rain and lots of mountain snow. This system will begin to affect Colorado Sunday night with more mountain snow ramping up. There are brand new Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for the western mountains and higher Sangre De Cristo mountains for tonight through Tuesday morning. Some of which may see an additional 10 to 20 inches of snow over the next 2 days.

alerts winterwx nutu1 Latest Forecast: Mild Before Next Snow Storm

Denver and the Front Range will have a mild and breezy Sunday with a warm and windy Monday to start the week. Tuesday will bring the cold to the eastern plains with a chance of snow for the Mile High City. At this time it looks like Denver could see an inch or two of snow with the main energy of this storm staying north of the state. However, if the storm take a more southern track, which is still possible, there may be more than that. With two days between now and then I urge you to keep checking back here at CBSDenver.com and watching our newscasts on CBS4 between now and Tuesday.

5day Latest Forecast: Mild Before Next Snow Storm

snowpack Latest Forecast: Mild Before Next Snow Storm

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

