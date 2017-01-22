Call Of Burglary, Stabbing Ends With Officer-Involved Shooting

January 22, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police, Larimer County, Officer-Involved Shooting

By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies Saturday after a Fort Collins police officer shot him.

Fort Collins police told CBS4 the suspect was shot after he pointed a firearm at officers who were responding to a call for help.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Officer Brandon Barnes said a Fort Collins Police Services 911 operator received a call just after 8 a.m. reporting a burglary in progress, with the caller’s roommate being stabbed by the suspect.

However, when officers arrived minutes later on the 1600 block of Hastings Drive, the suspect exited the home with a weapon.

“The suspect emerged from the residence with a gun,” Barnes said.

The suspect allegedly pointed the gun in the direction of responding officers. One officer opened fire.

“One officer fired several shots, striking the suspect,” Barnes said.

“I heard a noise. I thought was fireworks, it was like pop, pop, pop,” said Sheryl Cozad, a neighbor.

Cozad was home as the officer fired his gun, ultimately hitting the suspect.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Cozad told CBS4 her neighbor was the suspect.

Following the shooting, police arrested the suspect and cleared the scene. Police reported no sign of a burglary, nor a stabbing. Barnes said the suspect was the only person at the property.

According to Cozad, at least one bullet did not strike the victim.

“(An officer) shot my new car,” Cozad said.

The rear-hatch window of Cozad’s car was struck by a bullet. Cozad was seen sweeping up shattered glass from the street as officers continued to investigate.

Cozad told CBS4 she was just happy her family was not hurt, and the responding officers were okay.

As of Saturday evening, the suspect’s identity had not been released.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia