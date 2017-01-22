Call Of Burglary, Stabbing Ends With Officer-Involved Shooting

By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies Saturday after a Fort Collins police officer shot him.

Fort Collins police told CBS4 the suspect was shot after he pointed a firearm at officers who were responding to a call for help.

Officer Brandon Barnes said a Fort Collins Police Services 911 operator received a call just after 8 a.m. reporting a burglary in progress, with the caller’s roommate being stabbed by the suspect.

However, when officers arrived minutes later on the 1600 block of Hastings Drive, the suspect exited the home with a weapon.

“The suspect emerged from the residence with a gun,” Barnes said.

The suspect allegedly pointed the gun in the direction of responding officers. One officer opened fire.

“One officer fired several shots, striking the suspect,” Barnes said.

“I heard a noise. I thought was fireworks, it was like pop, pop, pop,” said Sheryl Cozad, a neighbor.

Cozad was home as the officer fired his gun, ultimately hitting the suspect.

Cozad told CBS4 her neighbor was the suspect.

Following the shooting, police arrested the suspect and cleared the scene. Police reported no sign of a burglary, nor a stabbing. Barnes said the suspect was the only person at the property.

According to Cozad, at least one bullet did not strike the victim.

“(An officer) shot my new car,” Cozad said.

The rear-hatch window of Cozad’s car was struck by a bullet. Cozad was seen sweeping up shattered glass from the street as officers continued to investigate.

Cozad told CBS4 she was just happy her family was not hurt, and the responding officers were okay.

As of Saturday evening, the suspect’s identity had not been released.

