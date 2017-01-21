Police Shoot, Injure Burglary-Stabbing Suspect

January 21, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police, Larimer County, Officer-Involved Shooting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Fort Collins shot and injured a burglary suspect on Saturday morning who they say was armed with a gun.

The incident happened on the 1600 block of Hastings Drive in a residential part of the city.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

A man called 911 just after 8 a.m. saying he came out of his room and witnessed his roommate being stabbed by someone he didn’t know. Two officers were the first to arrive and said they saw the suspect from the burglary come out of the house with a gun.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

One officer then fired several shots and hit the suspect.

Police said both of those officers were wearing body cameras.

So far it’s not clear how serious the suspect’s injuries are. Police also haven’t stated whether the person in the home who was reportedly stabbed was taken to the hospital.

Anyone who might have information about the crime that could be helpful to investigators is asked to call Sgt. Heffernan of the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team at 970-416-1985.

