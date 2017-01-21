Packers Activate Max McCaffrey Before NFC Championship

January 21, 2017 4:13 PM
Christian McCaffrey, Denver Broncos, Highlands Ranch, Max McCaffrey, Valor Christian High School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP/CBS4) — The Green Bay Packers have signed rookie receiver Max McCaffrey from their practice squad, adding depth at a position plagued by injuries ahead of Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons.

McCaffrey, who attended Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch and is the son of former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, was signed to the Packers practice squad on Dec. 20. He initially joined the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in May before getting released on Aug. 29.

Green Bay has listed three receivers as questionable for the Falcons game, including starters Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams. Nelson is recovering from broken ribs while Adams has an ankle injury.

Rookie Geronimo Allison also is questionable with a hamstring injury. Coach Mike McCarthy has said all three receivers may be game-time decisions.

Before McCaffrey was signed, the Packers had three healthy receivers in starters Randall Cobb and backups Jeff Janis and Trevor Davis.

McCaffrey played in 53 games, including 38 starts in four years at Duke. He finished his collegiate career with 117 catches for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns.

McCaffrey’s brother, Christian, played at Stanford and decided to forego his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Ed McCaffrey played 13 seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

