‘Overwhelming’ Turnout At Women’s March In Denver

January 21, 2017 4:36 PM
By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – Tens of thousands of people gathered at Civic Center Park for the Women’s March on Denver.

Demonstrators gather at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado, during the Women's March on January 21, 2017. Hundreds of thousands of people packed the streets across the US on Saturday in a massive outpouring of defiant opposition to America's new president, Donald Trump. (credit: JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

It was one of many women’s marches taking place across the country Saturday, the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

An estimated 100,000 women, men and children filled the streets downtown to rally for protection of human, health, and political rights.

Jessica Chernila (credit: CBS)

“It’s amazing,” said Jessica Chernila, a marcher, of the turnout. “It’s a little overwhelming.”

Marchers walked alongside children, husbands, mothers and brothers, holding signs with messages on racial and gender equality, reproductive rights and political resistance.

People shouted in unison, “Love Trumps Hate,” among other chanting in the crowd.

Some voiced their reactions to the country’s new leadership.

Ruth Moline (credit: CBS)

Ruth Moline (credit: CBS)

“People say, ‘Get over it, and ‘You’re mad because Trump won.’ That is a delusion,” said Ruth Moline, a marcher. “We don’t care that Trump won, that a reality star is now our president. We’re upset because nothing was a deal-breaker. (Not) the racism, (nor) the misogyny.”

“I feel like there was a lot of hopelessness feeling after the election,” added Chernila. “I felt it deeply. And this definitely empowers me to feel that I’m not alone.”

Derrick Belanger (credit: CBS)

Derrick Belanger (credit: CBS)

“I don’t think this is just a March; I think this is the first step in a new civil rights movement” said Derrick Belanger, a father attending the march.

Belanger said that he was participating in the march for his two daughters.

“They’re the future, and we need to make sure they have as many rights as we had growing up,” Belanger said.

