‘Overwhelming’ Turnout At Women’s March In Denver

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – Tens of thousands of people gathered at Civic Center Park for the Women’s March on Denver.

It was one of many women’s marches taking place across the country Saturday, the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

An estimated 100,000 women, men and children filled the streets downtown to rally for protection of human, health, and political rights.

“It’s amazing,” said Jessica Chernila, a marcher, of the turnout. “It’s a little overwhelming.”

Marchers walked alongside children, husbands, mothers and brothers, holding signs with messages on racial and gender equality, reproductive rights and political resistance.

PHOTO GALLERY: Women’s March In Denver

People shouted in unison, “Love Trumps Hate,” among other chanting in the crowd.

Some voiced their reactions to the country’s new leadership.

“People say, ‘Get over it, and ‘You’re mad because Trump won.’ That is a delusion,” said Ruth Moline, a marcher. “We don’t care that Trump won, that a reality star is now our president. We’re upset because nothing was a deal-breaker. (Not) the racism, (nor) the misogyny.”

“I feel like there was a lot of hopelessness feeling after the election,” added Chernila. “I felt it deeply. And this definitely empowers me to feel that I’m not alone.”

“I don’t think this is just a March; I think this is the first step in a new civil rights movement” said Derrick Belanger, a father attending the march.

Belanger said that he was participating in the march for his two daughters.

“They’re the future, and we need to make sure they have as many rights as we had growing up,” Belanger said.

LINK: marchoncolorado.org

