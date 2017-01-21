Latest Forecast: Slightly Cooler In Denver With Big Mtn Snow

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Welcome to the weekend!

Another storm system is moving into the central Rockies from the Southwest. This system will zip across southern sections of the state producing more heavy snow for the mountains over the next 24 hours. At the same time cooler temps will be the norm over the Denver metro area with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a few flurries from Castle Rock down to the Monument Hill area late in the afternoon. But, overall most metro areas will stay dry for Saturday.

There are a variety of Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for the mountains of the state. Mainly the west facing slopes. From Aspen down through Telluride some of those areas could see 10 to 20 inches of snow by 6am Sunday morning. From Summit County up through Rocky Mountain National Park snow amounts this weekend will be closer to 3 to 6 inches.

The next chance for snow in Denver comes on Tuesday with a shot of cold air. It is too early at this point to give exact forecast snow accumulations. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!