DU Pioneers Rebound From 9 Point Hole, Beat IUPUI

January 21, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Amigo, DU Pioneers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Amigo scored 18 points and Denver came back from a nine-point deficit early in the second half to beat IUPUI 78-74 on Saturday.

IUPUI led 43-38 at halftime and scored seven of the first 10 after the break for a 50-41 lead. The Pioneers responded quickly with a 13-4 run to tie it at 54 apiece with 14:33 left.

The game went back-and-forth the rest of the way. An Amigo jumper gave Denver (12-8, 4-3 Summit League) a 70-69 lead with 3:26 left, then five straight points by C.J. Bobbitt extended the Pioneers advantage to six with 1:22 to go. The Jaguars (9-12, 3-4) got back to 75-73, but couldn’t get closer.

Joe Rosga had 16 points and Bobbitt had 13 for Denver, which shot 53.6 percent and won the rebounding battle 36-24.

Ron Patterson led IUPUI with 13 points.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia