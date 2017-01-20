Woman Who Admitted To Forging Signatures Sentenced

DENVER (CBS4)– A woman who admitted to forging multiple names and signatures on Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jon Keyser’s election petition has been sentenced to four years probation.

Maureen Marie Moss was charged with 34 counts of forgery. The charges allege that between Feb. 24 and March 31, Moss submitted at least 34 forged signatures to her employer, Keyser. Those signatures were then submitted to the Colorado Secretary of State.

Keyser faced Jack Graham, a onetime Democrat and former Colorado State University athletic director, and Daryl Glenn, an El Paso County commissioner.

Keyser lost the June 28, 2016 primary to Glenn who took on incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and lost.