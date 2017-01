WASHINGTON (CBS4) – President Donald Trump asked the crowd at the second of three inaugural balls he’s attending whether he should “keep the Twitter going?”

The crowd roared in apparent approval.

Trump said his all-hours tweeting to his more than 20 million followers is “a way of bypassing dishonest media.”

He spoke with first lady Melania Trump by his side. She wore an ivory column gown.

“Now,” he added, “the fun begins.”

The first couple again danced to “My Way.”