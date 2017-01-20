Trump, Obama Meet At The White House

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump met with President Barack Obama at the White House Friday morning before his inauguration.

Trump left St. John’s Church across from the White House. He paused to shake hands with a clergy member at the door and then walked to his waiting vehicle.

There were cheers from supporters as Trump left the church.

He was followed by family members and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Pence said he was “very humbled” when he was asked about his message for the day.

