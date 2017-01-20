Trump Honored Clinton Came To Inaugural Lunch

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump — in brief remarks at his inaugural lunch at the Capitol — says he was honored that Hillary Clinton, his rival in the White House race, came to the event.

The bipartisan crowd of lawmakers and other dignitaries gave Clinton a standing ovation after Trump asked her to rise.

WATCH: Trump acknowledges Bill, Hillary Clinton at luncheon, asking Hillary to "stand up"; "I have a lot of respect for those two people." pic.twitter.com/cYJPQyuq6V — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2017

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, sat with members of Trump’s family at the event.

Trump ended by saying he has “a lot of respect for those two people.”

