Senate Confirms Kelly For Homeland Security Secretary

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – The U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of General John Kelly (USMC, Ret.) as Secretary of Homeland Security on Friday.

Senators voted 88-11 to approve President Donald Trump’s nominee. The lone senator who did not vote was Alabama Republican Senator Jeff Sessions, who was nominated for Attorney General.

In a statement, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) said Kelly was a proven leader and would lead the department effectively.

“In a time when Americans fear another domestic terror attack, we need a person heading our Department of Homeland Security who understands the importance of national security, counterterrorism, and immigration enforcement. General John Kelly has proven he possesses the experience and knowledge needed to take on such a critical role on the administration,” the statement reads.