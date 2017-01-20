PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION: Watch CBSN Coverage Of Inauguration | See CBS4 TV Schedule | Follow Live

Senate Confirms Gen. Mattis As Secretary of Defense

January 20, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, James Mattis

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Republican-led Senate has voted to confirm James Mattis to be President Donald Trump’s defense secretary.

Senators cleared the retired Marine general’s nomination Friday.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who challenged the idea of a former military leader in a civilian job, voted “no.” Republicans pushed for fast approval to ensure the post wouldn’t be empty even for a brief amount of time after Trump’s swearing-in.

Mattis will replace Ash Carter, who has been former President Barack Obama’s defense secretary since February 2015.

Congress had to pave the way for Mattis to serve. Lawmakers last week passed legislation that Trump signed granting Mattis an exception from the law barring former service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the job.

Mattis retired from the Marine Corps in 2013.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

