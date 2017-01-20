PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION: Watch CBSN Coverage Of Inauguration | See CBS4 TV Schedule | Follow Live

Sen. Gardner On Trump Inauguration: ‘Best Days Are Ahead’

January 20, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Cory Gardner, Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner says he would like to echo the call for unity delivered in President Donald Trump’s inaugural address on Friday.

Trump said he will work to “heal our divisions” in his first speech as president.

President Donald Trump raises a fist after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump raises a fist after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Gardner, Colorado’s junior senator and a Republican, attended the inauguration and sat behind Trump in the VIP area near other senators, including former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

Cory Gardner awaits the start of the inauguration from his seat outside the Capitol. (credit: CBS)

“After a divisive political election, our country came together today to celebrate the inauguration of a new president and witness a proud American tradition, the peaceful transfer of power,” Gardner said in a prepared statement. “I echo President Trump’s call for unity in his inaugural address and truly believe that regardless of individual political ideology, we all have something in common: a shared love for our nation and the desire to pass on a better America with more opportunities to the next generation.”

Gardner said he believes America’s “best days are ahead.”

“I look forward to working with the incoming administration to grow our economy and encourage job creation across the four corners of Colorado and throughout our great nation,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Circus-1903 Contest

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia