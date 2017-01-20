Sen. Gardner On Trump Inauguration: ‘Best Days Are Ahead’

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner says he would like to echo the call for unity delivered in President Donald Trump’s inaugural address on Friday.

Trump said he will work to “heal our divisions” in his first speech as president.

Gardner, Colorado’s junior senator and a Republican, attended the inauguration and sat behind Trump in the VIP area near other senators, including former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

“After a divisive political election, our country came together today to celebrate the inauguration of a new president and witness a proud American tradition, the peaceful transfer of power,” Gardner said in a prepared statement. “I echo President Trump’s call for unity in his inaugural address and truly believe that regardless of individual political ideology, we all have something in common: a shared love for our nation and the desire to pass on a better America with more opportunities to the next generation.”

Gardner said he believes America’s “best days are ahead.”

“I look forward to working with the incoming administration to grow our economy and encourage job creation across the four corners of Colorado and throughout our great nation,” he said.