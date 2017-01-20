President Obama’s Photographer Captured His White House Farewell

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Former White House Chief Photographer Pete Souza may no longer hold the position, but that’s not stopping him from snapping former President Barack Obama as he steps away from the spotlight.

As President Obama left Washington Friday after the inauguration of Donald Trump, Obama flew on Executive One (the code name for any aircraft when the president is not on board) over the National Mall and the White House.

Souza captured the moment and posted it to his new personal Instagram account.

You can still view Souza’s Instagram photos during his time as Chief White House Photographer on his now-archived account.

During his time at the White House, Souza snapped over 2 million photos.