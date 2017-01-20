Police Search For 4 Convenience Store Robbers

By Jeff Todd

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora police are hoping for help after at least two early morning robberies of convenience stores.

The first robbery happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Four teens, all heavily disguised, rushed into the store.

The first was in a face mask and a black hoodie. The next also with a face mask and grey hoodie.

A shorter suspect with a T-shirt wrapped around his head was wearing a light blue sweat shirt.

The fourth suspect dressed in jeans and a black zip-up jacket appears and jumps over the counter at the 7-Eleven store on Peoria Street near South Parker Road.

Employees told CBS4 the clerk who was on duty was frightened.

Aurora police think the suspects are teenagers. All four of them were armed with handguns.

Less than 15 minutes later the suspects entered a store on Mississippi Avenue near Peoria Street. Once again they took off with goods, lottery tickets and cash.

Employees at each store told us they heard of a third store victimized

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Agent Tom Lehmann with the District 1 Crimes Against Persons Unit at 303-739-1833. Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by sending a text to 274637, title DMCS and enter your message. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and can remain anonymous.

