Parade Over, Celebration Switches To Balls

January 20, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Inaugural Ball, Inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) – The parade for newly sworn-in President Donald Trump is over, shifting the celebration to its third act — a trio of balls. Trump and first lady Melania are expected at all three.

Two balls will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The third, the “Salute to Our Armed Services Ball,” will take place at the National Building Museum.

The celebrations come after Trump was sworn in as the nation’s 45th president and the Senate confirmed his picks to lead the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

