Obama Leaves Letter In Oval Office For Trump

January 20, 2017 8:38 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama has left a letter for his successor in the Oval Office before departing the White House — as is the tradition from one president to the next.

The White House is providing no details about what Obama conveyed to Donald Trump.

Obama campaigned vigorously against Trump. But the president and president-elect have had regular phone conversations since the election, with the president offering guidance and advice.on.

