Man Charged In Deadly Stabbing

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Formal charges have been filed against a man suspected in a deadly stabbing in Aurora earlier this month.

Jose Luis Lozoya has been charged with first-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of Alonzo Devault.

Police in Aurora rushed to 14551 East Colfax Avenue about 12:20 p.m. Monday where they found Devault, 18, suffering from multiple stab wounds in the parking lot.

Lozoya, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death.

He remains in custody without bond.