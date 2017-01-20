Law Would Require Tax Returns From Presidential Candidates

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Two Democratic New Jersey lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require that future presidential candidates release their tax returns to get on the state’s ballot.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump refused to release his tax returns during last year’s campaign, citing a federal audit.

Assemblyman John McKeon says that raises questions and possible ethical dilemmas. He says that making tax returns public would clear up questions about any debt to foreign states.

The bill would require any presidential or vice presidential candidate release at least five years of returns to get onto New Jersey’s ballot. They would also have to allow for the tax returns to be released to the public.

Assemblyman Troy Singleton says voters should have the whole truth before making “such a weighty decision.”

